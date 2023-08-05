Donald Trump classified documents case: Ex-president pleads not guilty to new charges

Former US President Donald Trump pleads not guilty to new charges in classified documents case. AFP/File

Former US President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to three new charges related to mishandling classified government documents.

The charges were filed as part of a superseding indictment by special counsel Jack Smith. This brings the total charges against Trump in this case to 40.

The 77-year-old, who is also the leading contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, waived his right to be present at the upcoming arraignment for these new charges. Trump's plea comes after he entered a not-guilty plea in a separate federal court in Washington, where he faces charges of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election results.

The additional charges accuse Donald Trump of attempting to obstruct the FBI's investigation by deleting security camera footage at his Mar-A-Lago estate, potentially crucial evidence in the case. Longtime aide Waltine "Walt" Nauta and Mar-A-Lago property manager Carlos De Oliveira have also been charged in this case. They are accused of concealing documents, conspiring to obstruct justice, and making false statements. The trial is scheduled to begin in May next year, with Trump vehemently proclaiming his innocence and alleging political motivations behind the charges.

Prosecutors claim that Trump mishandled sensitive documents, sharing classified information with unauthorised individuals and storing important national security details haphazardly. The charges include violations of the Espionage Act and conspiracy to obstruct justice, carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Donald Trump's legal battles have extended across multiple jurisdictions, as he was indicted earlier in New York and Washington courts for other cases related to his business records and efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. Georgia prosecutors are also expected to announce their charging decision regarding Trump's actions in the 2020 election by August 18.