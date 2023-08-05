Scientists raise alarm as world's oceans hit highest recorded temperature in 2023. oceanographicmagazine.com

The world's oceans have surged to an unprecedented temperature of 20.96°C, marking the hottest ever recorded.

This concerning milestone was revealed by data from the EU's Copernicus programme, highlighting the escalating impact of climate change on Earth's vital water bodies.

The latest data underscores a troubling trend, with average sea temperatures on a steady ascent since the 1970s due to the accumulation of greenhouse gases. These gases trap heat, transforming the oceans into what one expert described as a 'bath.' This phenomenon not only intensifies the greenhouse effect but also triggers various repercussions.

As the oceans grow warmer, their capacity to absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere diminishes, aggravating the presence of this greenhouse gas in the air. Additionally, the rising temperatures spur increased evaporation, leading to heavier rainfall and an elevated risk of flooding.

One of the most concerning impacts is the threat posed to marine ecosystems. Warmer oceans result in ocean acidification, putting marine life like corals and clams at risk as their calcium carbonate shells dissolve. Corals are also vulnerable to bleaching—a process triggered by warmer temperatures—which has already caused extensive damage to delicate coral reefs.

The distressing news comes on the heels of an already record-breaking June and a series of extreme weather events, including heatwaves across continents and devastating wildfires. Experts at the Copernicus climate change service attribute these unsettling statistics to human-made greenhouse gas emissions, emphasising the pressing need for robust climate action.

With July 2023 poised to be the hottest month on record for global air surface temperatures, the urgency for meaningful intervention cannot be overstated. The World Meteorological Organisation's Secretary-General, Professor Petteri Taalas, reiterated that the current extreme weather is a "foretaste of the future" if greenhouse gas emissions aren't curbed promptly.

As the global community faces the tangible impacts of climate change, UN Chief Antonio Guterres's warning of an "era of global boiling" underscores the critical need for immediate and sustained efforts to combat this escalating crisis.