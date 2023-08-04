'Jane Doe 7' remains from Gilgo Beach killings identified by investigators

A picture of a young Karen Vergata displayed outside the Suffolk County Office Building on 4 August 2023. — Twitter/@Forbes

The woman whose legs were retrieved from a New York shore in 1996 as part of the Gilgo Beach killings investigation, has finally been identified, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney during a news conference on Friday.

At Friday's press conference, the victim, who was referred to by authorities as "Fire Island Jane Doe," or "Jane Doe 7," was identified as Karen Vergata who had been 34 years old at the time.

The district attorney who leads the task force looking into the murders at Gilgo Beach declined to comment regarding Vergata's potential connection to alleged Long Island serial murderer Rex Heuermann, Fox News reported.

On July 13, the architect was detained for the 2010 murders of 11 women some of whom have been identified as Amber Lynn Costello, 27, Melissa Barthelemy, 24, and Megan Waterman, 22.

Their bodies were discovered on a section of Gilgo Beach days apart from one another. Heuermann is also the main suspect in the death of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, a 25-year-old woman.

The four women among 11 victims are collectively referred to as the "Gilgo Four."

Tierney claimed that Vergata's severed legs and feet were discovered on April 20, 1996, on Bay Shore, where they were given the name "Fire Island Jane Doe." Her skull was discovered in 2011, more than 15 years after it was last seen.

Vergata, a resident of Manhattan, vanished on February 14th, 1996, yet she was never reported missing. According to Tierney, she was allegedly employed as an escort at the time.

"In August of 2022, approximately six months after we formed this Gilgo task force, a DNA profile suitable for genealogical comparison was developed for Karen Vergata," Tierney said at the news conference.

"In September 2022, the FBI was able, via a genetic genealogy review, to identify Ms Vergata presumptively as Fire Island Jane Doe."



A buccal swab from a relative was used by investigators the following month to positively identify her.

