Huey Lewis ‘can’t hear music at all’ after ‘devastating’ hearing loss left him depressed

Huey Lewis was “devastated”.



Huey Lewis, a singer, revealed that he can no longer even hear music due to hearing loss, which sent him into severe depression.

"It’s cacophony for me," The lead vocalist of the wildly successful 1980s band Huey Lewis and the News tells Page Six, "It just sounds like noise."

He proposes that this is because listening to music is more difficult than speech.

“It occurs in all frequencies with harmonics and other things and what happens with my particular hearing loss, is not only is it hearing loss, but it ends distortion to the bottom end,” Lewis, 73, explains.

At the height of the group's fame, when Lewis was in his late 30s, hearing loss in the vocalist of "Power of Love" -- brought on by Ménière's illness -- started in the right ear.

Lewis admits, "I was really freaked out," and adds that his ENT doctor at the time reassured him by mentioning other musicians who had hearing problems.

“He said, ‘Jimi Hendrix had one ear, Brian Wilson had one ear, I have one ear and I’m in a barbershop quartet,'” Lewis says. “When he said, ‘You only need one,’ he was actually right. You can do pretty much anything with one ear.”

The “This is It” singer lost his hearing in his left ear by 2017.

“It was devastating at first,” he reveals. “I pretty much laid in bed for six months. I worried, I panicked.”

Lewis claims that he attempted a variety of complementary therapies, including acupuncture, chiropractic adjustments, and diet changes, but nothing helped him regain his hearing.

“I was in a real depression,” he confesses. “I lost 20 pounds. I pretty much stayed in bed, but I have two great kids and they wouldn’t stand for it basically, and I slowly improved.”

The Grammy winner, who now uses hearing aids, was compelled to alter his perspective and demeanour by admitting that “there’s a lot of people out there much worse off than I am and it’s very important for me to realize that. My life is not as great as it used to be but it’s still better than most.”