Taylor Swift hands out $55m in bonuses to Eras Tour crew

Taylor Swift reportedly gave staff members of her Eras Tour a total of $55 million in bonuses

Taylor Swift expressed her gratitude to the staff of her highly successful Eras Tour in the form of massive bonuses.

According to People the singer paid a total of $55 million in the form of bonuses.

Furthermore Entertainment Tonight reported that Swift gave out as much as $100,000 in bonuses to around 50 truck drivers.

Furthermore, the singer gave massive bonuses to other crew members like her dancers, lighting and sound technicians, musicians and caterers.



According to CEO Mike Scherkenbach of Shomotion, the trucking company that worked on Swift’s tour, the singer gave the truckers bonuses along with handwritten letter.

So far, the All Too Well hit-maker's tour has collected more than $300 million, as per PollStar, a trade publication that focuses on the live music industry.

Furthermore, Forbes projected the singer grossing more than $1.6 billion from the conclusion of the Eras Tour.

For the unversed, Swift’s tour caused an economic shift as ticket sales kickstarted and boosted other complementary industries like travel, hospitality, food and more.