US offers to deploy troops on oil tankers amid Iranian hijacking threats

An Israeli Air Force F-35 Lightning II fighter aircraft flies over during an air show in Tel Aviv on April 26, 2023. — AFP/File

Following frequent threats from Iran to hijack ships carrying oil across international waters, the US has hinted that it could soon have armed sailors and marines guard commercial ships travelling through the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf, according to two US officials.

Previously, in July, in response to Iran's seizure and harassment of commercial cargo boats, the Pentagon dispatched additional F-35 and F-16 fighter jets as well as a cruiser to the Middle East, The Guardian reported.

Additionally, Tehran claimed to have received permission from an Iranian court to capture a ship in the Gulf seas after seizing a commercial tanker last month. The Strait of Hormuz lies between Iran and Oman.

The Biden administration would be active in the area, the White House declared in May, without specifying what those actions would be.

According to one of the officials who preferred to stay anonymous, the military had already been training some marines in the Middle East to be on the vessels.

Commercial vessels, however, would finally decide whether to ask for troops for a passage that was particularly risky in the Strait of Hormuz.



The US Navy intervened in July to prevent Iran from seizing two commercial tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

Since 2019, there has been a streak of attacks on shipping in strategic Gulf waters during US-Iran tensions. The Strait of Hormuz is crucial for a fifth of the world's crude oil and oil products.

Since the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement has essentially expired, Iran's relations with the West have gotten worse, which has prompted Washington and its allies to look for methods to defuse the situation and bring back some sort of nuclear restrictions.