Queen's death anniversary: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won’t attend royal family event

Meghan Markle and her royal husband Prince Harry might not be part of a royal gathering to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the Queen’s death.

However, King Charles and Queen Camilla are expected to mark the poignant one-year anniversary on September 8 at the Scottish estate surrounded by family, among them Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York.



Amidst all, it has been reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex received no 'outreach' from senior royals despite their planned appearance in Düsseldorf, Germany the day after the commemoration, where they are due to kick off the Invictus Games, sources have claimed.

An insider told the Sun: 'If they are not included in any of those plans they will find a way to mark the significance in their own way.'

Relations between Charles and Harry are thought to still not be good after the Duke launched a string of attacks on the Royal Family with his bombshell memoir Spare and a flurry of media interviews to promote the book.

It is believed that contact between Prince William and his brother is non-existent and there doesn't seem to be a reconciliation in the offing any time soon.

'You can read the room on that as to where things are [between them],' says a source.

For the unversed, the couple who have also been the subject of a break-up- rumours, was seen enjoying a romantic night out at a restaurant crawling with celebs near their home in Montecito. It's known to be a favourite for Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian.