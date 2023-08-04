Prince Harry, Meghan Markle enjoy romantic night out in Montecito

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry broke cover amid 'split rumours' for dinner with close friend.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have been the subject of 'break-up- rumours, have been seen enjoying a romantic night out at a restaurant crawling with celebs near their home in Montecito. It's known to be a favorite for Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian.

Harry and Meghan have been the subject of many rumors over the past few weeks, with some insiders claiming they were 'growing apart' and others suggesting they had 'split up'.

The couple joined a close friend at Tre Lune, which is near their mansion in Montecito, where another A-lister was also enjoying dinner that night.



Meghan wore a sleek shoudlerless black and white dress and black sandals, while her husband had chinos and a long sleeve light blue shirt. They were joined by friend Matt Cohen, whose wife Heather Dorak has been Meghan's devoted pal for many years.



Heather and Matt both attended the Sussex's wedding in May 2018 and they both regularly appeared on Meghan's Instagram page before she took down her account.

The Sussexes have seemingly launched a comeback story with their latest show of public unity.

