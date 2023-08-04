Lionel Messi's double strike leads Inter Miami to Leagues Cup victory

TOPSHOT - Inter Miami´s Argentine forward Lionel Messi (R) scores his team´s first goal during the round of 32 Leagues Cup football match between Inter Miami CF and Orlando City SC at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on August 2, 2023.—AFP

Lionel Messi continued his stellar start with Inter Miami in Major League Soccer as he scored two goals to secure a thrilling 3-1 win against Orlando City in the Leagues Cup. The Argentine superstar, playing his third game since moving to the United States from Paris Saint-Germain, showcased his footballing brilliance on Wednesday.

Messi opened the scoring with a delightful volley, perfectly timed after a brilliant chip into the box from his teammate Robert Taylor. However, Orlando City equalised 10 minutes later with a strike from César Araújo after a corner kick. Undeterred, Inter Miami pressed for another goal in the first half and came close twice, with Messi hitting the post and then forcing a spectacular save from Orlando's goalkeeper Pedro Gallese with a powerful free-kick.

In the second half, Josef Martínez successfully converted a penalty kick, putting Inter Miami back in the lead. Messi then combined brilliantly with Taylor and Martínez to score his second goal, sealing a convincing victory for the home side.

In the final moments of the game, Orlando thought they had scored a consolation goal through Araújo's simple finish at the back post, but the effort was later disallowed due to an offside decision.

With these two goals against Orlando City, Lionel Messi's goal tally now stands at an impressive five in just three games since joining Major League Soccer.

While Messi's performance was undoubtedly outstanding, it wasn't without a couple of blemishes. He received a yellow card in the first half and narrowly avoided a second booking after a challenge on Araújo.

This triumph not only showcases Messi's individual brilliance but also adds to Inter Miami's promising run in the Leagues Cup. The Argentine's arrival has injected excitement into Major League Soccer, and his contributions have already made a significant impact on Inter Miami's performances.

As a result of this victory, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will progress to the Leagues Cup round of 16, where they are set to face FC Dallas on Sunday. Fans and football enthusiasts in the United States are eagerly following Messi's journey in the MLS, as the legendary player continues to make his mark on American soccer.