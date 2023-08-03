Documentary maker Sophia Nahli Allison calls Lizzo ‘arrogant and cruel’

Oscar-nominated documentary maker Sophia Nahli Allison recently called out Lizzo for her “arrogance” and “disrespectful behaviour”.



Earlier, three former dancer filed a lawsuit against the singer of “sexual harassment and “hostile work environment”.

Supporting the dancers’ lawsuit, Allison alleged that Lizzo was “arrogant, unkind and cruel” due to which she quit her project with the singer in 2019..

Allison revealed to her followers on Instagram, “I usually do not comment on anything pop culture related. But, in 2019, I travelled a bit with Lizzo to be the director of her documentary. I walked away after about two weeks.

“I was treated with such disrespect by her. I witnessed how arrogant, unkind, and cruel she is. I was not protected and thrown into situation with little support. My spirit said to run as fast as you can, and I’m grateful I trusted my gut,” wrote Allison.

She admitted, “I felt gaslit and deeply hurt, but I’ve healed.”

The documentary maker added, “Reading these reports make me realise how dangerous of a situation it was. This kind of abuse of power happens far too often. Much love and support to the dancers.”

Allison called Lizzo a “narcissistic bully” who has “built her brand off lies”.

She also claimed she has heard multiple reports from others who allegedly had similar experiences, blaming Lizzo of creating “an extremely toxic and hostile working environment”.

About the documentary, Allison penned, “Notice how the film ended up being directed by a cis white man.”

To note, Doug Pray directed the documentary titled Love, Lizzo, which was released on HBO Max in November 2022.

In the end, Sophia added, “I was excited to support and protect a Black woman through the documentary process, but quickly learned her image and ‘message’ was a curated facade.”