Russia's Alexei Navalny says he expects 'long term' jail of 18 years

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny said he expected a "Stalinist" trial which could expand his jail term to 18 years as he awaits a verdict from the court on Friday.

"It will be a long term. That's what they call a 'Stalinist' term," Alexei Navalny, who is a critic of Moscow's leadership and President Vladimir Putin, said in a statement on Thursday.

Th 47-year-old lawyer, who was arrested in Russia after returning from Germany where he was poisoned, said that he expected to be sentenced to around 18 years in prison.

Prosecutors have requested 20 years in jail for Navalny, who is already serving nine years for embezzlement, which his supporters see as punishment for his political work.



The former Russian opposition leader said a heavy sentence's "main purpose is to intimidate. You, not me".

Navalny has a huge following on social media, where he has posted videos exposing alleged corruption among the Russian elite and mobilised massive anti-government protests.

He once again called on Russians to fight back against repression.

"When the sentence is announced, please think about only one, really important thought — what else can I personally do to resist?" he said.

"There is no shame in choosing the safest way to resist. There is shame in doing nothing," he said.

In 2021 his organisation was declared extremist by authorities, putting employees, volunteers and supporters at greater risk of prosecution.

Thousands of Russians have been detained for protesting against Moscow's special military operation against Ukraine.

Some of the most high-profile activists, including Vladimir Kara-Murza and Ilya Yashin, are now behind bars.