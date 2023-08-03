Diane Kruger going to receive Golden Eye Award at Zurich Film Festival

Diane Kruger will be honoured with Golden Eye Award at Zurich Film Festival, which will be held from September 28 to October 8.



Christian Jungen, Zurich Film Festival’s artistic director said in a statement via Variety, “Diane Kruger is one of cinema’s most versatile character actresses. She not only becomes wholly absorbed in each and every role she takes on, but also imparts her characters with great depth.”

Interestingly, Diane’s new movie, Visions, will also have its international premiere in Zurich

Christian further mentioned in a statement, “In addition to her powerful charisma, she possesses the rare ability to captivate audiences with her irresistible, somewhat enigmatic aura.”

“And she is thrilling and thriving just as much in Hollywood, where she has wowed in blockbusters like ‘Troy’ and ‘Inglourious Basterds.’ For these reasons, we are truly delighted to be welcoming Diane Kruger back to Zurich and presenting her with the Golden Eye for her services to cinema,” stated Christian.

After the announcement, Diane thanked Film Festival, saying, “Thank you Zurich Film Festival for this wonderful recognition.”

“I’m honoured and proud to be part of the impressive list of past honourees. I look forward to return to Zurich and celebrate with all of you in October!” she added.