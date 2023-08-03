Donald Trump believes US govt out to jail him for 500 years

Former US President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, on July 29, 2023. — AFP

Just a day after his latest indictment in a case of overturning 2020 election results and capitol riots of January 6, 2021, Republican presidential forerunner Donald Trump said Wednesday that the US government is endeavouring to incarcerate him for more than 500 years, calling criminal charges as "politically motivated".

In a fundraising email made public, Trump castigated US President Joe Biden stating that "with Crooked Joe’s corrupt [Department of Justice ] DOJ having unlawfully INDICTED yours truly yet again, reports indicate that I could now face a combined 561 YEARS in prison from the Left’s witch hunts."

On Tuesday, 77 –year-old Trump was indicted for the third time in a case of overturning 2020 election results and capitol riots of January 6, 2021.

Trump was also earlier indicted two times in cases concerning hush money payments made to an adult film star and alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving the White House.

The cases are being investigated by Special Counsel Jack Smith, whom Trump called a "deranged prosecutor".

Special Counsel Jack Smith delivers remarks on a recently unsealed indictment alleging four felony counts against former US President Donald Trump on August 1, 2023, in Washington, DC. — AFP

According to the 45-page indictment, Donald Trump was charged with conspiracy to defraud the US, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

"The attack on our nation’s Capitol on January 6, 2021, was an unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy," Smith said in a press conference after filing the indictment.

“It was fueled by lies, lies by the defendant,” he said.

Trump denied all the charges and called the investigations a "witch hunt" against him.

"There's only ONE MESSAGE someone can send by trying to throw you in jail for 6 lifetimes, and that’s FEAR. The fear that if you vote for the ONLY candidate who puts you FIRST, you too could be harassed, indicted, and even ARRESTED by the current Marxist regime in Washington, the email said.

The Republican presidential candidate argued that the "endless witch hunts" are not about him but about taking freedom away from Americans. He urged supporters to "peacefully stand with me during these dark times."

In March, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged Trump with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records involving hush money payments.

These cases are unlike any other that Smith has brought because of who is being charged.

Donald Trump was the US president from 2017 to 2021 and is now bidding for the White House once again, leading a crowded field of candidates.

While his interview with Fox News on July 19, Trump said that the DOJ "has become a weapon for Democrats," by earlier calling it the "Department of Injustice".