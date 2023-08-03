Florence Pugh tapped to portray Kerry Katona in Netflix biopic

Kerry Katona, the well-known personality from shows like "I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!" and "Celebrity Big Brother," recently made a surprising revelation that Netflix is working on a biopic based on her eventful life.

The news emerged during an interview on The Matt Haycox Show, where she discussed her 2022 memoir titled "Whole Again – Love, Life and Me," which is set to be adapted for the streaming giant.

Katona's life has been nothing short of eventful, marked by three marriages, two divorces, and the tragic loss of her husband. She has experienced both immense success, becoming a millionaire multiple times, and financial setbacks, going bankrupt twice.

In a recent interview with Closer, she mentioned that the actress she would love to see portray her onscreen is Florence Pugh, known for her roles in "Little Women" and Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer." Katona believes Pugh's physical resemblance and acting prowess make her a perfect fit for the role.



As the project unfolds, Katona shared that she has enlisted the talents of two screenwriters who are diligently working on adapting her book into a film. Her life story is filled with such incredible ups and downs that she humorously remarked, "You couldn't make this [expletive] up, could you? Even Steven Spielberg couldn't write this!"

Given Pugh's busy schedule, with commitments to Marvel's "Thunderbolts" and "The Pack" alongside Alexander Skarsgård, it remains to be seen if she will ultimately take on the role. Nevertheless, the prospect of a biopic based on Kerry Katona's extraordinary life has generated significant excitement among her fans and entertainment enthusiasts alike.