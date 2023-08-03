Hailey Bieber radiates in red during date night with Justin in Malibu

Hailey Bieber was a vision of style and elegance during her outing in Malibu on Wednesday night, accompanied by her husband Justin and some friends. The 26-year-old model, who had previously impressed in an all-black ensemble, once again turned heads with a striking skintight red dress that beautifully showcased her enviable figure.

Her light brown hair was tastefully arranged in a sleek bun, complementing her light and natural makeup. As the co-founder of Rhode skincare, she clearly knows how to present herself with grace and poise.

The couple met up with their friends at the renowned Soho House, an exclusive members-only social club favored by numerous celebrities, including Cindy Crawford and Kendall Jenner. Justin led the way as they left the establishment, surrounded by their entourage.

Hailey effortlessly completed her chic look with black sandals and her signature chunky gold earrings, adding an extra touch of sophistication to her appearance. Meanwhile, Justin took the responsibility of driving them home in his luxurious black vehicle.

Earlier that evening, Justin had arrived with a male friend just before sundown, dressed in comfortable shorts and a beige bucket hat. His casual attire consisted of a blue hoodie layered over a white tank top and blue New Balance sneakers.

He met up with another male friend at the club's valet before heading inside to join the gathering.

Before these nighttime escapades, Hailey had shared a slideshow of breathtaking self-portraits earlier in the day, capturing the attention of her followers with her beauty and confidence.