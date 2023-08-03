Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘jump-start’ Sussex brand during key time

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemed to have cracked the code for how they will be hopping back on their popularity train following their business fails.

The couple seems to have been in the news a lot late, and most of it has not been good at all. While there also has been a speculation of their potential split, the couple seemed to have responded to all that with a joint video released on their Archewell website Wednesday calling some of the 26 recipients of the inaugural of the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund.

According to royal commentator, Daniela Elser, the Sussexes have found the perfect time to make their comeback.

In her piece for News.com.au, Elser noted that the timing of Meghan and Harry is quite crucial as they launch their plans to redeem themselves.

“Curious indeed that Harry and Meghan’s play to jump-start their brand happened right at the very moment the entire royal family has taken themselves off the board, so to speak, as they head off on their annual, lengthy summer holiday,” Elser wrote.

The royal family will be heading to Balmoral for their annual gathering at the end of the summer, a tradition set by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

“For the next month to six weeks, the most you will see of Team Crown will be if some long-lens toting and very hardy sort decides to scale a particularly tall oak tree to try and get a shot of the King and his family rusticating with a vengeance,” Elser continued.

“That gives Harry and Meghan a clear run to reclaim the spotlight, confident that no HRHs could pop up and steal their thunder or their next People cover.”