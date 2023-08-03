Meghan Markle to use ‘Sussex sympathizer’ to eviscerate’ the Firm?

Royal experts have just started to voice fears surrounding Prince Harry’s plans for an alleged royal war.



A conversation surrounding the incoming attack towards the Royal Family has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

The conversation occurred in response to news of Omid Scobie’s upcoming book titled Endgame.

In response to this news, Ms Esler went as far as to say, “It’s at this point Queen Camilla should see if she can source some CBD gummies because her husband might be in need of a bit of relief given what could lie ahead.”

This is due to the fact that Ms Esler believes “Scobie is a staunch Sussex sympathiser who has become their de facto mouthpiece.”

For those unversed, Endgame is being promoted as “somewhat hysterically billed” as a book that intends on pulling “back the curtain on an institution in turmoil – exposing the infighting, family deterioration, and outdated practices threatening its very future.”

Given that “this is the monarchy’s endgame. Do they have what it takes to save it?” the blurb also admitted.