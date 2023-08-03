Prabhas spills beans about Deepika Padukone's character in 'Kalki 2898 AD'

'Kalki 2898 AD' also features Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan

Prabhas has spilled beans about Deepika Padukone's character in upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD.

Prabhas says that Deepika's character in the film has great importance and the audience will only understand that after they see the film.

"We still have to see Deepika's character fully, and then we will probably understand the reason why we cast her. Because it is an important character", he added.



The Adipurush actor also praised the Pathaan actress. He believed that Deepika is one of the biggest superstars in India. While calling her personality vibrant, he admitted that he always wanted to work with her on a project.

The actor told Screen Rant: "She's the biggest superstar, the most beautiful lady, and she's already famous globally. I think she's doing Louis Vuitton, TAM AdEX, and the biggest international commercials. So, she's just vibrant when she comes into the set, and I always loved her. I wanted to work with her, this is the first time I'm working with her, so yeah."

Kalki 2898 AD is a film featuring some huge names of the entertainment industry, like Prabhas, Deepika, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. It also stars Disha Patani and Pasupathy in key roles.

Produced under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies, the action-thriller is slated to release on January 12, 2024, reports India Today.

Kalki 2898 AD also became the first Indian film to become a part of the San Diego Comic Con event.