Prince Harry to be seen 'everywhere' as Royals go into summer hiding

Prince Harry has ambitions plans to steal the royal limelight this summer , notes an expert.
The Duke of Sussex, who is all set to attend various chariatable events in London and Germany, is tipped to grab attentions from his family across the pond.
Commenting on the situation, royal expert Daniela Elser says: "Given that during this time, the Royal Family will be off rusticating in a remote corner of Scotland where Wi-Fi is only available at the top of the castle’s keep, prepare for an intriguing switcheroo, with Brand Sussex about to be everywhere and Team Crown largely absent from the picture.
"Or, in other words, we are about to see a lot of Harry, everywhere, all at once."
Meanwhile, PR expert Stephen Reiff believes Harry and Meghan are focusing on "mission-driven businesses".
He told Daily Express US: "At best, they'll work to evolve their perception from armchair critic to leaders who are actually in the game, working to build something with meaningful impact.”
Amy Schumer documents the moment Beyoncé gives shout out to Madonna
The former footballer reportedly invited Kim Kardashian and other celebrities to Inter Miami match
The princess' fan attacked an elderly expert for criticizing the royal
Dream Scenario will be released as an opening film at the Toronto International Film Festival
The actor doesn't want little creatures to lose their legs
Liam's kids have publicly expressed their emotions against Noel Gallaher and his daughter Anais