Meghan Markle, Prince Harry told to be 'honest': 'Start being a normal couple'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have turned a few heads with their photos.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared in a new video on their website Archwell, leaving fans awestruck.
Commenting on the photographs, Meghan's friend Lizzie Cundi tells Mirror: "What a surprise, Meghan and Harry having a photoshoot together and patting themselves on the back for giving one of their Archewell awards to the youth. Of course, they are, let's be honest – they're not fooling anybody.
"They've reportedly been living very separate lives, Meghan has been unusually quiet for a very, very long time. She let her husband go to his own father's Coronation on his own knowing that there was so much upset between him and his brother. They haven't been seen together for months and now rumours are circulating and people are backtracking from their lives, they're suddenly pictured looking happier than ever and doing good and giving awards to the youth," said the TalkTV presenter
Lizzie continued: "I'm sorry it doesn't fool anyone, particularly not me. I wish and hope they could be honest and normal and try and mend the bridges with the Royal Family as well as her own and just start being a normal couple."
She concluded: "If they didn't want publicity, why are they courting it? I believe this is a publicity stunt – I love that they're doing stuff to help the youth but that's what they should stick to doing. Maybe they could have made that call without the camera crew."
