This is how China aims to address smartphone addiction in under-18s

Under these proposed regulations, young people under the age of 18 would be limited to a maximum of two hours of smartphone use per day. The move comes as authorities have become increasingly concerned about the rising rates of myopia and internet addiction among the youth.

The proposed rules would require providers of smart devices to introduce a "minor mode," which would restrict internet access on smartphones for users under 18 from 10 pm to 6 am. Additionally, the time limits would be tiered according to age, with children under eight allowed just eight minutes, those aged eight to 16 getting one hour, and 16 to 18-year-olds permitted two hours of daily usage.

However, experts are divided on the effectiveness of these measures. Some believe that the limits will help promote a healthier lifestyle and better focus on studies, while others argue that it could lead to difficulties for internet companies. Xia Hailong, a lawyer at the Shanghai Shenlun law firm, expressed concerns about the potential costs and compliance risks faced by these companies.

The move follows the Chinese government's previous curfew on online video game players under 18, and it indicates Beijing's ongoing efforts to exert more control over digital life in the country. While shares in Chinese tech firms fell after the announcement, the regulator's proposed rules are open to public feedback until September 2, and changes may be made based on the consultation process.

The proposed regulations are seen as part of China's broader regulatory clampdown on domestic technology giants, despite previous statements from authorities indicating support for the tech sector's development. The debate on these measures has been vigorous, with some supporting the restrictions for their potential benefits, while others argue that they might not address the root causes of addiction.