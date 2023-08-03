Princess Kate shares interesting details about her and William's nature

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton has offered insight into how she and the Prince of Wales parent their three children.



The Prince and Princess of Wales hosted a garden party at Buckingham Palace in May, where they met with thousands of specially-invited guests.



Kate, in conversation with a 93-year-old guest Aldith Grandison and her daughter, Jay Cee La Bouche, revealed which parent is the “strict” one in their household.

The women could be seen chatting about jokes in the video shared by Sky News.

"I’m terrible, I’m terrible at jokes," Kate said, laughing. She then revealed that her husband is "very good" at telling jokes and "if he was here" he would crack a pun.

The mother-of-three's mom's response prompted Grandison to label the royal as “the strict one” in the family, to which she jokingly replied: “I’m definitely not strict! How can you tell that? Surely not!”



“Every family is different. The pressures we face are all different, whilst raising the importance of early childhood,” she said back in February.



“This isn’t about putting extra pressure on families. It’s actually saying they need the support and help reprioritising family life, home life and all that it takes in raising children today because it is tough."