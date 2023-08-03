Football world pays tribute as Italian legend Buffon bids farewell to iconic career

Juventus´ goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon greets fans during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus versus Verona, on May 19, 2018 at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. Legendary Italian goalkeeper Buffon announced retirement on social media on August 2, 2023.—AFP

Italian football legend Gianluigi Buffon, known for his extraordinary career with club and country, has declared his retirement from the sport at the age of 45, marking the end of a remarkable 28-year journey filled with exceptional accomplishments.

Buffon's illustrious career included winning the 2006 FIFA World Cup with the Italian national team and securing ten Serie A titles while representing Juventus. Additionally, he earned a Ligue 1 title during his stint at Paris Saint-Germain. With a staggering 176 appearances for Italy, Buffon stands as the most-capped goalkeeper in football history.

In a heartfelt statement, Buffon conveyed his gratitude to his fans, stating, "That's all folks! You gave me everything. I gave you everything. We did it together." His farewell from the game leaves behind a legacy that will forever be remembered, and he remains revered as one of the greatest goalkeepers in football history.

Buffon's journey came full circle as he concluded his career where it all began – at Parma, the club that nurtured him in their youth system since 1991 when he was just 13 years old. Following his move to Juventus in 2001, he spent the majority of his illustrious career with the Turin-based club, except for a brief spell at PSG during the 2018-2019 season. Buffon then returned to Juventus before making a sentimental comeback to Parma in June 2021.

Throughout his career, Buffon's exceptional skills and unwavering dedication earned him immense respect from fellow players. Kylian Mbappe, his former teammate at PSG, paid tribute to the iconic goalkeeper, acknowledging Buffon as a "man of gold" and expressing gratitude for the invaluable advice he received.

With an imposing height of 1.92 meters, Buffon compiled an impressive record of 657 appearances in Serie A, earning the prestigious UEFA Club Footballer of the Year award in 2003. He was also a multiple-time recipient of the Serie A Goalkeeper of the Year honour, highlighting his excellence in Italian football.

Buffon bid farewell to international football in 2018 after Italy failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup held in Russia that year. Despite this, his influence on the Italian national team and the sport as a whole remains indelible.

The announcement of Buffon's retirement prompted an outpouring of admiration and gratitude from football enthusiasts and fellow players. Serie A paid tribute to the football icon, describing him as "unique" and "one of the world's most celebrated players."

Beyond his achievements on the field, Buffon leaves behind a lasting impact on the sport, inspiring generations of goalkeepers and footballers worldwide. As he hangs up his gloves, the football community reflects on the indelible mark he has left on the beautiful game. His legacy as a footballing icon will be cherished for generations to come.