Meghan wrote part of Harry's book about her UK visit?

Many people believe part of Prince Harry's book about Meghan Markle's visit to the UK was written by his wife.

The Duke of Sussex wrote that Meghan was harassed when she went out for groceries because she wanted to make him a special goodbye lunch at the end of her visit to the UK which she had undertaken to see him.

In his book titled "Spare", the younger son of King Charles said, There was nothing in my fridge, as usual. But there was a Whole Foods down the street. I gave her directions, the safest route, past the Palace guards, turn right, towards Kensington Palace Gardens, down to Kensington High Street, there’s a police barrier, take a right and you'll see Whole Foods. /t’s massive, you can t miss it."

The Duke of Sussex said in his tell-all memoir, "I had an engagement but I’d be home soon.Baseball cap, jacket, head down, side gate. You'll be fine, I promise. Two hours later, when I got home, I found her inconsolable. Sobbing. Shaking.

Harry wrote, What is it? Whats happened? She could barely get the story out. She’d dressed just as I’d advised, and she’d run happily, anonymously, up and down the supermarket aisles. But as she rode the escalator a man approached. Excuse me, do you know where the exit is?Oh, yes, I think it’s just up here to the left. Hey! You’re on that program—Sutts, am I right? My wife loves you. Oh. That’ so nice! Thanks. What's your name? Jeff. Nice to meet you, Jeff. Please tell her I said thanks for watching. Iwill. Can I get a picture...you know, for my mum? Thought you said it was your wife. Oh. Yeah. Heh. Sorry, I’m just grocery shopping today.

His face changed. Well, even if I cant take a picture WITH you...that doesn t stop me taking pictures OF you! He whipped out his phone and followed her to the deli counter, snapping away while she looked at the turkey. F the turkey, she thought, hurrying to the checkouts. He followed her there too. She got into the queue. Before her were rows and rows of magazines and newspapers, and on all of them, under the most shocking and disgusting headlines...was her."

Meghan's critics think said the chapter was written by the Duchess of Sussex herself.