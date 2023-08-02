David Beckham snubbed Harry and Meghan to show loyalty to Prince William and Kate?

David Beckham has apparently angered Meghan Markle by inviting Kim Kardashian to a soccer match featuring Lionel Messi and ignoring her and Prince Harry.

Some people think David and his wife Victoria have shown loyalty to Prince William and the king by snubbing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The Beckham and Sussex feud is making headlines lately, leaving some people wondering about what is going on between the power couples.

The revival of their feud was sparked by the fact that at Lionel Messi's debut game for David Beckham's Inter Miami celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Serena Williams, LeBron James were present but not Harry and Meghan.

It's not clear whether David Beckham or his wife had personally invited Kim Kardashian and other celebrities.

Their feud reportedly started when Prince Harry and Meghan were not invited to Brooklyn's wedding

Their relationship started deteriorating when David and Victoria Beckham were invited to Sussex's wedding but not the dinner.

The snub angered Victoria because she thought Beckhams had helped Meghan and Harry but were not properly thanked.

David Beckham flew from Qatar to support Prince William and Kate Middleton when they were in Boston for the Earshot Prize.

The former footballer did not do the same for Harry and Meghan who were in New York.