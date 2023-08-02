Francia Raisa says kidney donation to Selena Gomez ‘came out of kindness of my heart’

Francia Raisa says she's been blessed since she donated kidney to Selena Gomez

In 2017, the world witnessed an incredible act of kindness when Francia Raisa, former best friend of Selena Gomez, donated her kidney to help the singer battle lupus-related organ damage.

Addressing speculations surrounding the procedure, Raisa made it clear that the decision to donate was not influenced by anyone but herself, and it arose from the genuine kindness in her heart.

During an appearance on the Good Guys Podcast, Raisa candidly shared her feelings, stating, "I just felt it in my heart, I knew I was a match. I knew it was gonna happen. No one forced me to do anything. It came out of the genuine kindness of my heart, and I've been super blessed ever since."

The actress, now 35, considers her decision to be a life-changing moment. Raisa described herself as a "walking success story" post-donation. Her transformative experience inspires her to support others considering organ donation, using her journey to offer hope and guidance.

Raisa and Gomez formed a close bond when they first met as teenagers in 2007, attending various red carpet events together. However, after the kidney donation, their friendship experienced ups and downs, leading to public feuds.

However, the Disney Channel alumna made a touching birthday tribute to Raisa on Instagram, hinting at the possibility of reconciliation. The gesture was reciprocated as Raisa followed Gomez back on the platform.

Gomez's heartfelt birthday post to Raisa included cherished photos, signifying their history of friendship and the potential for healing and restoration.