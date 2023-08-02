Gal Gadot dishes out details about Wonder Woman 3: Deets inside

Gal Gadot has recently dished out details about Wonder Woman 3.



In a new interview with ComicBook.com, Gadot, who is busy promoting her upcoming movie, Heart of Stone, indicated that new DC bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran might develop third Wonder Woman movie together.

She said, “I love portraying Wonder Woman. It’s so close to and dear to my heart.”

Gadot revealed, “From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we’re gonna develop a ‘Wonder Woman 3’ together.”

For the unversed, the actress rose to fame with her role of Wonder Woman in Zack Snyder’s DC Universe, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Later, Gadot had her own two standalone movies, Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984.

Gadot’s role as Wonder Woman also appeared in Justice League while she did cameos in DC films such as Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Elsewhere in the interview, the actress shared her thoughts on new Superman casting.

Gadot responded, “I saw that they were testing, doing different screen tests, but I don’t know who got it, but it seemed like everyone was super legit and talented and, like, great.”

“So, I’m happy for them. It’s such a huge take-on and it’s such an exciting beginning to any actor, and I wish whoever it’s going to be the best of luck and enjoy the ride,” she added.

Meanwhile, Gadot’s Heart of Stone will begin streaming on Netflix on August 11.