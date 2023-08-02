Prince Andrew is ‘very much a live issue’ to King Charles: ‘Fears circulating’

Claims about Prince Andrew have been issued as part of a warning to the Palace and the monarch.
Claims regarding the treatment of Prince Andrew as well as the ‘best possible way’ to treat this ‘disaster-in-waiting’ has just been revealed.
She broke everything down in her piece for News.com.au.
In it she wrote, “ejecting Andrew from the 30-room monster is not some notion His Majesty might forget, so consider this still very much a live issue.”
This is mainly due to the fact that Ms Elser fears the consequences of such an action because “Given this, what could or would the duke, backed into a corner and desperate to hang onto this plum bit of his royal identity, resort to?”
Before concluding she also went as far as to say. “All of which is to say, this looks like a fresh disaster-in-waiting for the King and his crisis team.”
