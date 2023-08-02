Hasan Minhaj going to be permanent host of Daily Show?

Hasan Minhaj is reportedly going to be the permanent host of The Daily Show.

The comedian Hasan has earlier worked for Daily between 2014 and 2018 as well as hosted a Netflix weekly program Patriot Act.

The Variety reported that Comedy Central has not finalised their choice till now. But it is believed that Hasan would be the best contender to replace the legacy of former host Trevor Noah.

While speaking to Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast earlier in May, Hasan said, “I’m definitely open to the conversation.”

“It’s also a family conversation now. It’s a very different conversation then when I first got hired at the show when I was 29. My life is in a very different place. And so that’s a bigger life/family convo. It changes a lot of things,” explained the TV personality.

Hasan mentioned, “It’s an all-encompassing, all-consuming thing. And other people have to live with the consequences of what I say. And I just want to make sure everybody, if that were to ever come to fruition, ‘hey, are we all on board with this?’”

So far, Comedy Central enlisted comedians like Chelsea Handler, Sarah Silverman, and Hasan to host the show as guests.

Meanwhile, Jen Flanz, executive producer of Daily stated, “I think there are a lot of people who want the job. I would like to see a lot of people do it before we make any kind of decision.”