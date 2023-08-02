Sofía Vergara hits the Golden Buzzer for Brazilian singer's rendition of Whitney Houston's 'Run to You'

In the latest episode of America's Got Talent, Sofía Vergara, one of the judges, made an exciting move by using her Golden Buzzer for a standout act. The lucky recipient was Gabriel Henrique, a talented singer from Brazil, who delivered a powerful rendition of Whitney Houston's classic, "Run to You."



Overwhelmed by the performance, Sofía, aged 51, couldn't contain her excitement as she showered Gabriel with praise. "I don't have words. That was so perfect, spectacular," she gushed, before hitting the coveted Golden Buzzer. She went on, "Your voice is beautiful, your energy, who you are, it was perfect."

Gabriel, 27, was thrilled and couldn't believe what had just happened. "I can't believe it!" he exclaimed, savoring the magical moment he had just experienced.

As he started his audition, Gabriel explained through his translator, "It's my first time here in the United States and I'm just realizing a dream to be here, to sing for you guys here."

The judges were blown away by Gabriel's impressive performance. All four judges, including Sofía, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel, showered him with praise for his vocals.

Heidi said, "If Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey had a baby, it would be Gabriel! I mean, wow. You are incredible!"

Howie admitted he "did not expect that voice to come out" of Gabriel's voice, comparing him to the "finest pop divas" ever. Simon, known for his honest feedback, recognized Gabriel's potential and said, "People are gonna really like you... I can tell that you've sang in church and you don't know how good you are. It was amazing."

Finally, it was Sofía's chance to express her thoughts on Gabriel's performance. She revealed that Gabriel's act was the moment she had been waiting for throughout the entire season. The Golden Buzzer was a testament to her genuine appreciation of his talent.