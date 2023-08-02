Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘lacking public defenders’ amid popularity downfall

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemingly lost the support of their high-profile friends especially in Hollywood.

Royal expert Daniela Elser pointed out in her comment piece for News.com.au that Meghan was noticeably missing in Serena Williams’ recent party, who has been her close pal since 2010.

The former tennis star had organised a gender reveal party but Page Six reported that the Meghan was “nowhere to be seen.”

Williams had not only attended Meghan’s wedding in 2018, she also organised a six-figure baby shower for Meghan in 2019.

Elser noted that there was a time when A-list celebrities were ‘falling over each other’ to be friends with the Sussexes which included, Chrissy Teigen, Gabrielle Union, Chance The Rapper, Jameela Jamil and George Clooney.

However, now that the couple has suffered blow after blow ever since their $20 million deal with Spotify collapsed, they seemed to have lost their support. Elser highlighted that “the couple seem to be lacking public defenders of the A-list variety.”

In recent news, the Sussexes claimed that Victoria Beckham may have ‘leaked’ their stories, as a result the Beckhams have cut ties over this allegation.

“This is a real shift since the Sussexes’ 2018 wedding when stars like Idris and Sabrina Elba, Priyanka Chopra, Tom Hardy and Carey Mulligan were all happy to attach themselves to the then-supernova Sussexes,” Elser wrote.

“Even if privately there is a steady stream of Oscar winners and the biggest names in the entertainment business beating a path to the Sussexes’ door, no one is publicly rallying around them,” she surmised.