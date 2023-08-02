Karan Johar spills beans about 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' sequel

Karan Johar feels Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani deserves a 'spin off'

Karan Johar has shared update regarding Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani sequel.

Karan revealed that he has discussed a story with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt but the idea he has imagined for a sequel seem way too nascent to him.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director told Film Companion: "You know we discussed Part 2. We used to chat about it; Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and me. We were like, ‘What has got to be the story because these two deserve a spin-off’."



"I like ‘Who knows’! We imagined a story. We actually have a kind of story, but we don't know. This was too nascent thought."

He went on to say: "Definitely, I see Rocky and Rani living somewhere in Delhi, but away from their parents. Because now they know that even though the backseat driving is being done by the family, they are okay. They are in decent control of the front seat."

At present, the family entertainer movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is running successfully in theatres. It consists of some extremely talented actors, including Alia, Ranveer, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan.

Karan Johar's directorial has earned around INR 60 crore nationwide, whereas it has collected more than INR 100 crore from all across the world, reports India Today.

