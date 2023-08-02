Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have to face major career dilemma

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been a subject of many royal commentaries and one of the hot topics remain to be the potential split between the couple.

While the rumours have been refuted multiple times by insider sources and close pals, but it seems that the Sussexes have a bigger dilemma to face.

Meghan's political aspirations have seem to come up once more, following a recent poll cited by Daily Mail.

Meghan tied with Vice President Kamala Harris, and is ahead of former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. Moreover, Valerie Biden Owens, the sister of US president Joe Biden and his political strategist has also backed Meghan to run for the White House.

Last year, there also had been big discussions about Meghan’s potential to take up politics following her exit from the Royal Family.

During an ITV panel, journalists Lorraine Kelly and royal expert Russel Myers discussed that Meghan could make a “real difference” if she were to step into politics.

Additionally, earlier this year, royal expert Kinsey Schofield noted that “Meghan does associate with high-profile political figures; Kamala Harris, Stacey Abrams. She’s friends with Hillary Clinton.”

Amid all of these conversations, Prince Harry might not be the biggest supporter of this move.

Royal expert Emily Carver of GB News suggested that the Sussexes may find themselves in a complicated situation given that they both have different aspirations concerning their careers.

“Meghan Markle in the White House. Now that would be something!” Carver opined. “It’s a little bit tricky. They have very different ambitions.”

Furthermore, former Liberal Democrat Minister Norman Baker speculated where Meghan’s potential new position would hold Prince Harry.

“He would be First Gentleman, I believe,” he suggested during the discussion at GB News.

Meghan and Harry have been taking a more solo approach given their business fails in the past few months. The couple has been making efforts to redeem themselves as Meghan works with her talent agency and Harry takes off to film his Netflix documentary.