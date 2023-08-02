Royal expert reacts to Prince William, Harry reconciliation reports: ‘Absolutely No Signs’ of ending rift

A royal expert has reacted to claims Prince Harry secretly contacted Prince William, saying the brothers feud has reached nuclear level, and it shows ‘Absolutely No Signs’ of ending.



The OK! magazine quoted royal expert Sarah Hewson as saying that the damage, the wounds, are so deep that it's going to take an awful lot and an awful long time to heal those wounds.

She further said, “At this stage, I just don't see any evidence that there's a desire on either side yet to put an end to this."

Sarah’s remarks came amid reports Prince Harry reached out to William for reconciliation.

The insider had told In Touch, “Harry admitted he’d phoned William to call a truce and told his brother he and Meghan would be open to going back to London, where they would serve King Charles.”

The future king was stunned by Harry’s call, the source claimed and added “William didn’t quite know what to say.”

However, the insider said William told Harry, “he would think about his offer.”