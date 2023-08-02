Prince Harry and Meghan Markle losing out to Prince William and Kate Middleton

While Meghan Markle comes from a Hollywood background, it doesn’t seem to be working out in her favour.



The Sussexes previously faced a major blow when they did not receive a single nomination by the Emmys despite their Netflix docuseries garnered much popularity on the streaming giant.

Now, insiders are suggesting Prince William and Kate Middleton might be the reason following business fails faced by the Sussexes in the past months.

According to a source cited by Heat Magazine, “Nobody wants to risk their standing in the UK by not being seen as team William and Kate.”

Hollywood reportedly feels that Harry and Meghan are not capable of delivering them the results and it’s possible that their affiliation with the Sussexes will end up jeopardising any projects.

The source further added that the Waleses are now ‘actively pitched’ over Harry and Meghan. Furthermore, King Charles is also backing William and Kate to maintain their American ties and influence as a part of their strategy to keep the monarchy relevant.

Prince William is expected to touch down in New York next month for the upcoming Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit. Kate Middleton is also expected to attend, which has reportedly made the former Suits actress quite unhappy.

“Meghan is sick and tired of this ‘Saint Kate’ act. She and Harry are aware the Waleses are planning more trips to the States — including Hollywood — and the red carpet will well and truly be rolled out for their arrival.”