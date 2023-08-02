Lindsay Lohan receives thoughtful gift from co-star Jamie Lee Curtis

Lindsay Lohan is lucky to have a sweet friend like her Freaky Friday co-star Jamie Lee Curtis.
She welcomed her first child with her husband Bader Shammas.
The Mean Girls actress,37 welcomed her son Luai in Dubai, where she lives with her 36-year-old financier husband.
The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a brief video featuring the slew of books her 64-year-old co-star sent her.
Curtis was among the first to celebrate Lohan and Shammas' bundle of joy, proclaiming the Monday that Lohan gave birth to be, 'Magic Monday.'
'My movie daughter just made me a movie grandmother. Blessings to Lindsay and Bader for the birth of Luai!' Curtis said.
