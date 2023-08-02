Oliver Stone teases 'Oppenheimer' offer but dropped it: Here's why

Earlier, director Paul Schrader called 'Oppenheimer most important film of this century'

When Oliver Stone watched Christopher Nolan's masterpiece, Oppenheimer, he only had good things to say. But the Oscar winner filmmaker also revealed something that he did not before: an offer to make a film on J. Robert Oppenheimer.

However, the JFK director turned down the proposal because, in his words, "he couldn't find its essence."

“Saturday, I sat through 3 hours of Oppenheimer, gripped by Chris Nolan’s narrative. His screenplay is layered & fascinating. Familiar with the book by Kai Bird & Martin J. Sherwin, I once turned the project down because I couldn’t find my way to its essence. Nolan has found it,” the 76-year-old tweeted.

The Oscar winner showered praise on the auteur’s direction in the WWII science epic as “mind-boggling and eye-popping.”

The famed director also gushed over the cast, especially the lead, Cillian Murphy.

“Each actor is a surprise to me, especially Cillian Murphy, whose exaggerated eyes here feel normal playing a genius like Oppenheimer,” the 76-year-old said.

Concluding the post, Stone added that Oppenheimer is a “classic” that he “never believed could be made in this climate.”

On the other hand, Nolan-helmed Oppenheimer continued its winning streak as the film has crossed $230M at the global box office.