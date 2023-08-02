Lauren James shines in England's dominant win at Women's World Cup

England´s forward #07 Lauren James (C) celebrates with her teammates after scoring her team´s third goal during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women´s World Cup Group D football match between China and England at Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide on August 1, 2023. —AFP

England's Women's World Cup journey took a thrilling turn as Lauren James delivered an extraordinary individual performance, leading her team to a convincing victory over China and securing their place in the last 16 as group winners.

The display showcased their status as European champions, with James once again stealing the spotlight in Adelaide by netting two sensational goals and providing three assists.

A captivating scene unfolded as the 13,497 spectators in attendance witnessed Chelsea's standout talent, Lauren James, leaving her mark on the game. Her memorable World Cup campaign had begun with a match-winning goal against Denmark, and she continued to sparkle on the field.

James initiated England's brilliant start by setting up Alessia Russo for the opening goal, followed by a sublime assist to Lauren Hemp, who calmly found the net.

England dominated proceedings, and James's brilliance shone through as she unleashed a clinical shot from the edge of the box, extending the lead to 3-0. An exceptional finish was briefly celebrated, only to be disallowed by VAR due to an offside in the buildup.

Facing the prospect of elimination, China responded with renewed vigor in the second half. Shuang Wang's successful penalty kick, awarded following a VAR review for a handball by defender Lucy Bronze, provided a glimmer of hope for the Chinese side.

But Lauren James was not to be outdone, and she volleyed Jess Carter's cross into the net with grace, securing England's fourth goal. The scoring spree continued as substitute Chloe Kelly and striker Rachel Daly added their names to the scoresheet, capping off England's dominant performance.

Having navigated the group stages with narrow 1-0 wins over Haiti and Denmark, England's emphatic victory over China sent a powerful message. The team's performance raised expectations as they head into the last-16 match against Nigeria, which will be broadcast live on BBC One at 08:30 BST.

China's World Cup campaign came to a close, as Denmark secured second place in Group D with a victory over Haiti.

Manager Sarina Wiegman's tactical decisions proved fruitful as England's attacking prowess flourished even in the absence of injured midfielder Keira Walsh. Lauren James's mesmerising display, Lauren Hemp's dynamic pace, and captain Millie Bright's commanding defensive presence were instrumental in England's overwhelming performance.

Lauren James's exceptional showing had earned her acclaim after the Denmark game, and her star continued to rise against China, prompting a standing ovation from the crowd as she was substituted. The 21-year-old's direct involvement in five goals in a Women's World Cup game further cemented her status as a key player for England and a rising star in women's football.

With stiff competition for attacking positions in the starting lineup, Lauren James has proven her worth as a match-winner and a potent force for England, indicating a bright future for the talented young forward.