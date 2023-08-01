Jeremy Renner no longer needs a cane following nearly fatal snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner is now able to walk without the assistance of a cane seven months after his nearly fatal accident.

The Hawkeye actor was spotted attending the birthday celebrations of actress Kate Beckinsale, who rang in her 50th, via images shared by Entertainment Tonight.

The Rennervations star, 52, was seen with a cane ever since he resurfaced publicly following the snowplow accident that almost took his life on New Year’s Day.

Renner was seen walking into Beckinsale’s birthday party full of smiles with his friend, Casey Affleck. He was dressed in a light blue shirt and white pants paired with a denim jacket for the occasion.

Previously, reports had suggested that the Avengers star could take up to years before he heals given the extent of his injuries.

RadarOnline had reported that Renner’s chest was crushed, and his upper torso had collapsed. He also had a bad head wound that was bleeding and had a leg injury.

“Jeremy was in a lot of pain, and was having difficulty breathing,” the insider had told the outlet. “He knew he was in bad shape and that he might not make it out of this.”

Renner admitted this himself while detailing the incident during his interview with Diane Sawyer for Good Morning America in April.

“If I was there on my own, that would’ve been a horrible way to die,” he said. “And surely, I would have. Surely. But I wasn’t alone. It was my nephew, sweet Alex. And the rest of the cavalry came.”

Renner’s ribcage and eye socket were rebuilt with metal, a titanium rod was put in his leg, and his jaw is now held together with rubber bands and screws.