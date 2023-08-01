Sofía Vergara seeks court's support in upholding prenuptial agreement with Joe Manganiello

Sofía Vergara is currently in the process of finalizing the terms of her divorce from Joe Manganiello, and she is seeking to uphold their prenuptial agreement.

The couple announced their decision to end their seven-year marriage on July 17, with both parties citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

Recently obtained documents reveal that on July 26, Vergara responded to Manganiello's divorce filing, where she requested the court to honor their prenup. In addition, she laid claim to specific assets, such as jewelry, artwork, and other personal effects, stating that they should remain hers. Furthermore, she asserted that her earnings acquired before and during their marriage should be considered her own assets.

While the couple always demonstrated mutual love and respect for each other, sources close to them revealed that they had notable differences in their preferences and interests. Despite their efforts to accommodate each other during the marriage, they faced challenges and ups and downs over a long period. Nonetheless, they maintained a positive public front.

Amid the divorce news and on the same day she responded to Manganiello's filing, sources reported that Sofía Vergara was handling the situation remarkably well. The actress seems to be focused on navigating this new phase of her life with strength and grace, seeking the privacy and respect she and Manganiello have requested during this difficult time.