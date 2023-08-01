King Charles warned of Prince Andrew's intention

King Charles III and senior members of the royal family have been warned of Prince Andrew's power game.



The 74-year-old monarch is reportedly facing 'major threats' from his younger brother Andrew, according to a royal expert.

There are speculations that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's father Andrew could give tough time to the newly crowned king if the Duke turns against the palace.

According to some, Andrew could be more dangerous than Harry if he decides to leak royal secrets for money.

Andrew Lownie, a renowned royal biographer, told the Daily Beast that The Duke of York was playing a power game, saying: "Andrew is digging his heels... it’s part of a wider power and status game with Charles. Optics don’t look good, but that won’t worry Andrew. I don’t see him ever leaving."



The expert continued: "Charles and William have united to bring him down a peg or two and try and keep him and his family under the radar because they, as the future of the monarchy, have most to lose by his antics."