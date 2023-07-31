Michelle Obama’s golden advice to young people about fighting for big dreams: Watch

Michelle Obama gave golden advice to young people about fight for big dreams with calm and composed mind.



On July 30, a throwback clip was shared on official Drew Barrymore Show account on Instagram featuring Drew Barrymore and Michelle addressed staying “level-headed”.

In the clip, Drew could be seen asking the former First Lady her secret to stay calm and composed while doing something big.

To this, the author of Becoming replied, “I see the humanity in everyone.”

She continued, “I don’t see titles, positions as none of that matters.”

Michelle revealed that at this stage of her life, she has been at every powerful table be it kings or queens and even attended the GE Summit; what she observed is that all the “people are same”.

“Everybody is carrying around their fear, their fighting for to be seen or heard,” said the writer of The Light We Carry.

She went on to explain, “I have seen the country and everybody is fighting for the same thing.”



“Probably not praying to the same God,” but in the end, we are just trying to live a decent life and raise our kids, “stated the 59-year-old.

Michelle pointed out that she “connects with people” on an internal basis.

“I don’t let the outward appearance get in the way what inside of that person,” she added.

During the conversation, Drew revealed that she never saw from other person’s perspective.

Michelle however mentioned that it’s important to think from other person in order to show each other “compassion”.

Moreover, Michelle opened up what her parents taught her when back in the day someone said a racial slur against her.

Michelle revealed that she won’t judge that person, rather focused on fixing a problem that led that individual to say hateful words.

She added, “It’s important to spin the time and ease the burden for one another, so that people would have room not to hate and see themselves in one another”.