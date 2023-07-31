VIDEO: Cricket-curious snake slithers into Lanka Premier League match

Picture shows snake entering cricket ground. — Twitter/@LPLT20

A snake slithered its way into an ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL) match in Colombo on Monday.

The match between the Dambulla Giants and the Galle Titans was halted for a brief period when the unexpected visitor made its way onto the field.

The snake, which was a Black Mamba, was carefully retrieved from the ground by an umpire. Later, the league's management called the wildlife and rescue teams to take the reptile from the stadium.



As the snake interrupted the match, all the players were seen looking at the reptile with a surprised look.

The video of the snake was shared by the LPL on Twitter, saying: "Even the Sri Lankan wildlife can't resist the action at the LPL."

The Titans won today's match in the Super Over by two wickets.

The LPL's Colombo Strikers are currently playing against Kandy Falcons. At the time of the filing of this story, Pakistan star player Babar Azam was batting with Nuwanidu Fernando.