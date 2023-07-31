‘Loki' season 2 trailer: A race against time to restore order in the multiverse





The Marvel universe is gearing up for an epic return as Tom Hiddleston's Loki embarks on another enthralling journey in the much-awaited season 2 of his solo Disney+ series. The stakes are higher than ever before as Loki assumes the role of a hero to save the multiverse from plunging into disarray.

The brand-new trailer exposes Loki's time-bending predicament, where he traverses through past and future, witnessing the dire consequences of Sylvie's (Sophia Di Martino) daring actions.

In the previous season, Sylvie's betrayal led to the elimination of He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), the mysterious mastermind behind TVA, thereby allowing dangerous variants to proliferate across diverse timelines. Kang the Conqueror's appearance in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was just the tip of the iceberg, leaving audiences eager to see what lies ahead.

Loki teams up with the reliable Mobius (Owen Wilson) and the newly introduced TVA operative OB (Ke Huy Quan) to navigate the expanding multiverse and seek out Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, and Miss Minutes, all while a ticking clock adds to the urgency.

Spanning six captivating episodes, season 2 brings back an ensemble cast featuring Eugene Cordero, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Tara Strong, Rafael Casal, and more, promising an unforgettable rollercoaster ride for Marvel enthusiasts.

Mark your calendars for the highly anticipated premiere of Loki season 2 on Disney+ on October 6, 2023.