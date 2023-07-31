Todd Chrisley’s plea for house arrest rejected after kids’ claims of ‘black mold’ in prison

Todd and his wife Julie Chrisley are serving a prison sentence for defrauding banks

Todd Chrisley's plea to be freed from his minimum-security prison and transferred to house arrest for the rest of his sentence on charges of bank fraud and tax evasion has been denied.

According to his lawyer, Jay Surgent, Chrisley had requested to be released under the CARES Act, but his application, along with several others, was turned down, especially his. Surgent said that Chrisley's request was given careful consideration but was ultimately rejected.

"He submitted it, but the person that was administrating it and was in charge of processing it, decided that she didn't want to do that. She decided not to do it," Surgent said.



Surgent's comments came after the couple's children, Savannah and Chase Chrisley, spoke about the dismal conditions in their parents' minimum-security prisons.

According to the siblings, the facilities have issues like "black mold, asbestos," and snakes "slithering on the floor" in Julie's case. They also mentioned the absence of air conditioning, making it unbearable during scorching temperatures that reach "100-plus degrees." These revelations raise concerns about inmate well-being and conditions in such prisons.

Todd, known for the TV show Chrisley Knows Best, commenced his 12-year term at the Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Pensacola in Florida earlier this year. The charges against him and his wife, Julie Chrisley, stemmed from defrauding banks with fabricated financial statements, deceiving them into believing they possessed more wealth than they truly did.