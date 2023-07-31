Vue International's 'Barbenheimer' week smashes box office records across Europe

Vue International, the prominent European cinema chain, is celebrating a record-breaking week at the box office with the simultaneous release of "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer."

COO Claire Arksey revealed that "Barbenheimer," surpassed their previous overall weekly admissions by an impressive 40% across eight European markets.

Notably, specific countries achieved remarkable milestones during this successful run. Vue cinemas in Poland experienced their best week ever, while in the Netherlands, admissions exceeded the previous record set during the "Lion King" opening week in 2019. In the U.K. and Ireland, admissions saw an exceptional 20% increase compared to their previous highest week during the "Skyfall" opening in 2012.

The films' success has been fueled by strong word-of-mouth praise, with "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" admissions increasing week on week in several markets, including Germany and the Netherlands. Claire Arksey expressed confidence that both movies will continue to attract sizable audiences to cinemas throughout the summer.

Looking ahead, Vue International anticipates more blockbuster releases to maintain the momentum. Upcoming titles include "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," "Meg 2: The Trench," "Napoleon," and "The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes." The cinema chain expects customers to relish the big-screen experience with these exciting movies.