Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas spend time together on yacht

Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Michael Douglas spend time together on a yacht

Michael Douglas and his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones were seen cosying up together on a yacht in Portofino, Italy on Sunday. The 53-year-old turned heads in a gorgeous multicolour maxi dress with halter neck detailing.

For accessories, she opted for large gold earrings paired with a beaded necklace as well as some oversized shades. She pulled her dark tresses into a low updo while cosying up to her husband.

Meanwhile, Michael was the epitome of comfort in a grey t-shirt, a pair of dark shorts as well as a baseball cap to shield him from the sun.

They were joined by several of their friends on the yacht as they enjoyed a buffet and shared some intimate moments.

Michael has been married to Catherine, who is nearly three decades younger than him since 2000 as they said their vows in the Plaza Hotel in NYC. Catherine spoke about how the pair met in 2001, revealing:

“We met in 1996 at the Deauville Film Festival...I think it was 1996! I had been told Michael Douglas wanted to meet me. I was a little nervous because I didn't quite know what he wanted to meet me about.”

She added: “Nine months later, I'm still having long conversations with him on the phone, having great dinner dates, constantly wondering, ‘Why are we not together?’ We looked at each other one day and said, ‘We're having a lot of fun together.’”