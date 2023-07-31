Prince Harry urged to ‘pull’ a Kim Kardashian to win High Court case

Experts believe the only way Prince Harry can hope to win his High Court case is by pulling a Kim Kardashian move.

Calls for Prince Harry to play moves like the reality TV star have been shared by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything during one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In it, the expert wrote, “I suppose what I’m asking is, will it ever be enough? Can or will Harry ever find peace?” because “on that existential cliffhanger, we will just have to wait and see.”

The recommendation was made during the middle of her piece for the outlet.

In it she talked at length about how “A ruling is expected later this year in Harry’s case against the Mirror Group Newspapers” because “the NGN case will go to trial in January.”

Before concluding she also admitted, “Maybe the answer here is looking us in the face – he should go the full Kim Kardashian and study law himself. Not only would it save him a motza on legal fees but, well … he might soon be in need of a new career to boot.”