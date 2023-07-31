Sinead O'Connor’s texts before death expressed “despair and sorrow” says Bob Geldof

Sinead O'Connor’s texts before her death expressed “despair and sorrow” says Bob Geldof

Bob Geldof has revealed that he was in touch with Sinead O’Connor prior to her death, saying her texts were full of “despair and sorrow.” He further claimed that she was a “great woman” who was sadly “full of a terrible loneliness.”

He described her texts in the weeks prior to her passing as being a reflection of “desperation and despair” but there was also traces of hope as she worked on new songs. He went on to pay a tribute to the iconic singer, writing:

“She meant a lot to everybody, she meant a lot to us. Her voice represented her soul and spirit. And whenever we hear that, we will always be with a great woman.”

Sinead’s neighbours claimed that she had been struggling with the tragic suicide of her son which took place last year and that she had made her way to London from Ireland to be less lonely.

In her last post made to Twitter, she revealed that she was working on new music and that she planned on going on tour in the UK and Ireland as well as Australasia.

Bob told his fans: “There's no other option, as all of you know, than to just keep on. Many, many times Sinead was full of a terrible loneliness and a terrible despair. She was a very good friend of mine. We were talking right up to a couple of weeks ago. Some of her texts were laden with desperation and despair and sorrow and some were ecstatically happy. She was like that.”