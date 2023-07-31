Prince Harry’s finally having to face a ‘credible person’: ‘It’s a milestone’

Experts have started to question whether Prince Harry goes through laptops like ‘hot knife through organic locally-sourced butter’, given his history with witness statements.



Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser brought forward these hilarious jibes against the Duke of Sussex.

The conversation arose once the expert started referencing Prince Harry’s antics from the past year, where he was dropping ‘daily bombs’ on the Royal Family.

At that point, he also took to the UK High Court to fight a phone hacking claim.

At the time he also referenced a 31-page witness statement that outlined shocking details of out-of-court settlements conducted by Prince William.

At the time he accused the public of being ‘brainwashed’ by the media, and even bashed leading media giants and tabloids for ‘weaponizing’ his mental health, with hopes of a “total and very public breakdown.”

“This is of course just one of the three witness statements Harry has penned of late,” Ms Elser said.

She also went on to note, “Between these and the original 800-page draft of Spare, Harry must be running through Macbooks like a hot knife through organic locally-sourced butter.”

“Which brings us to today, and that line, that first, that milestone I mentioned. What Friday’s ruling represents is the first time that a credible person has stood up and essentially called into question some of Harry’s account of events.”

Ms Elser also laid out her reasoning for this and said, “Because for year upon year now, all we have gotten is Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex’s truth.”

Before concluding she also said, “We have gotten their truth via TV interviews, print interviews, podcasts and six hours of soft-lit small-screen emoting. At this stage, the only medium left for them to share their journey is interpretative dance. (Heaven help us all).”